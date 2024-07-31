Bihar to strengthen rural road network before 2025 state polls

Patna, Jul 31 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar-led government has unveiled a major initiative to expand Bihar's rural road network, targeting construction or upgrade of 10,000 km of roads before the 2025 state assembly elections.

Ashok Choudhary, state Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister, emphasised that this initiative aligns with Kumar's commitment to improving rural infrastructure.

Alongside the 10,000 km of road upgrades, an additional 5,000 km of new roads will be built in recently settled rural areas.

The government aims to improve the quality of life in rural regions, ensuring more equitable and inclusive development.

Alongside the 10,000 km of road upgrades, an additional 5,000 km of new roads will be built in recently settled rural areas.

Regarding recent bridge collapses across the state, Choudhary explained that some of these structures were either non-operational or needed maintenance. The RWD is conducting a survey to assess all small bridges in Bihar and determine which require repairs, with results expected by August 15.

In response to the collapse of a 182-metre bridge over Bakra River in Araria district on June 18, a high-level vigilance inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident and the quality of construction materials used.