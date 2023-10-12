Bihar train derailment: PM condoles loss of lives, says authorities providing all assistance

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the loss of lives in the train derailment in Bihar's Buxar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected.

At least four people were killed and several injured after 23 coaches of the North East Express, on the way to Assam from Delhi, derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar on Wednesday night.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected," the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.