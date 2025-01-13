Bihar transporters' body writes to Nitish, Yogi for relief during Maha Kumbh

Patna/Muzaffarpur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Bihar Motor Transport Federation on Monday urged the state government and the Yogi Adityanath administration in adjoining Uttar Pradesh, to give relief to bus operators during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The federation's president Uday Shankar Prasad Singh came out with a letter addressed to Kumar and Yogi, requesting waiver of "permit" and "entry tax", respectively, for buses ferrying pilgrims from Bihar to Prayagraj.

Talking to PTI over phone from Muzaffarpur, Singh said, “We seek the relief only for Kumbh, the largest Sanatani congregation, which will be over in less than two months. People from Bihar have a great affinity for Kumbh and the state's social and cultural ties with Uttar Pradesh run deep.” Singh said the temporary waiver will be of immense help to transporters from Bihar, for whom ferrying pilgrims to the congregation was "a matter of faith, and not an occasion for making money".

"We have, therefore, urged governments of the two states to help transporters from Bihar do their bit for one of the largest religious congregations in the world,” he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, being held after 12 years, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore visitors till February 26, according to UP government estimates. PTI CORR NAC RBT