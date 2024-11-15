Tribals' contribution to India's freedom movement did not get due recognition, says PM in Jamui

Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised previous Congress-led governments for failing to recognise the contributions of tribal communities in India’s freedom movement.

Without naming the Congress or any individual, Modi remarked, "The attempt was to give all the credit to just one party and one family." He questioned, "If our country got independence because of one family, then why did Birsa Munda launch the 'Ulgulan' movement?" The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s tribal community had not received the recognition it deserved under previous regimes.

"India's tribal community did not get justice earlier," Modi said, adding that many tribal leaders had played a crucial role in the country's fight for independence.

Modi was speaking at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event, organised to mark the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the revered tribal leader, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The PM also reiterated his respect for the tribal population, saying he "worships" them for their deep connection to nature and their environment-friendly lifestyle.

He spoke in detail about his government's ongoing efforts to improve the living standards of tribal communities, acknowledging their vital role in the nation’s development.

"My government has made significant strides to uplift tribal communities," Modi said.

He pointed to the establishment of a separate ministry for tribal welfare and the substantial increase in the budget for tribal development, which has risen from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Further highlighting the growing influence of tribals in various fields, the Prime Minister celebrated their increasing participation in sports.

He announced that the government would be opening new sporting facilities to nurture and promote tribal athletes. "Tribals are playing an important role in sports, and we are investing in infrastructure to support their talent," he said.

Modi also detailed several key policy changes aimed at benefiting the tribal population. These included the simplification of welfare provisions, the introduction of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 90 forest produce, and efforts to enhance healthcare access for tribal communities.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called for national unity in protecting and preserving the cultural heritage of India's tribal people. He emphasized the need to ensure that their contributions to the country’s diversity and progress are recognised and safeguarded.