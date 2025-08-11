Bihar: Tributes paid to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur central jail

Muzaffarpur/Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) Bihar's Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrata Sen, SSP Sushil Kumar and people from various walks of life on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose at the central jail here, where he was hanged on this day in 1908, officials said.

Bose was sentenced to death for attempting to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Along with associate Prafulla Chaki, Bose hurled bombs at a carriage they believed carried Kingsford, but the attack killed two British women instead.

Officials also garlanded Bose’s statue at the Khudiram Bose Memorial in Company Bagh, the site of the attempted bombing.

Several people from Bose's ancestral village in Habibpur in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district were also present outside the central jail to pay homage to the freedom fighter.

Chaki had fatally shot himself to avoid capture, while Bose was arrested, tried, and executed.

In state capital Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs — Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha — and other dignitaries paid homage to persons who attempted to hoist the Tricolour near Patna Secretariat on this day during the Quit India Movement.

On August 11, 1942, during the Quit India movement, seven persons were killed by British forces while hoisting the flag near Patna Secretariat. PTI COR PKD MNB