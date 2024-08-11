Bihar: Tributes paid to Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur Central Jail

Muzaffarpur/Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) A large number of people gathered outside the Muzaffarpur Central Jail on Sunday to pay tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, who was hanged in the prison on this day in 1908.

Bose was the youngest freedom fighter to have been hanged during the British Raj.

Bose was sentenced to death for the attempted assassination of a British judge, Magistrate Douglas Kingsford, the then magistrate of Muzaffarpur, by lobbing bombs at a carriage he and his associate Prafulla Chaki suspected the British judge was travelling in. The incident led to the death of two British women.

Divisional Commissioner of Tirhut Division, Mihir Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Subrata Sen, and several people from Bose's ancestral village in Habibpur in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal and hundreds of others took part in paying tributes to the freedom fighter.

Officials also garlanded a statue of the freedom fighter at the Khudiram Bose Memorial in Company Bagh where Bose had executed the daring act, along with Prafulla Chaki.

Prafulla Chaki fatally shot himself before the arrest.

Khudiram Bose was arrested and put on trial for the murder of the two women and was sentenced to death. He became the youngest martyr in the history of the Indian independence movement.

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary and several other dignitaries paid homage to those who died while attempting to hoist the Indian tricolour near Patna Secretariat on this day during the Quit India Movement.

On August 11, 1942, during the Quit India movement, seven people were killed by British forces while they were hoisting the flag near Patna Secretariat. PTI COR PKD ACD