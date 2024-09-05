Bihar: Two awarded life imprisonment in triple murder case

Saran (Bihar), Sep 5 (PTI) Two persons were on Thursday awarded life imprisonment by the Saran district and sessions court in a triple murder case that took place in July.

The verdict, pronounced by the court of judge Punit Kumar Garg, comes within 48 days of the incident taking place.

Saran SP Kumar Ashish told reporters here that three persons — Tarkeshwar Singh, alias Jhabar (55), and his two minor daughters Chandani (16) and Vibha (15) — were stabbed to death by Sudhanshu Kumar and his accomplice Ankit (18), in Dhanadih village in the district on July 17.

Police submitted a chargesheet in the court within 14 days and the trial started on August 13.

“On Tuesday, the court held both the accused guilty in this case and on Thursday, awarded life imprisonment to them,” the SP said. PTI CORR PKD RBT