Bihar: Two brothers charred to death in fire in hut

Patna, Mar 24 (PTI) Two brothers, aged eight and four years, were charred to death after a fire broke out in their hut in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunny Kumar (8) and Aditya Kumar (4), sons of Sudhir Nutt.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Janakpur area under the jurisdiction of Gaurichak police station.

Speaking to PTI, Arun Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gaurichak police station, said, "The fire broke out when the family members were sleeping inside their hut. The blaze spread rapidly to three adjacent huts, causing panic among the residents." "Local people immediately informed the police and fire officials. By the time the fire was brought under control, both sons of Sudhir Nutt had died. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SHO said, adding the exact cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

"Family members of the victims claimed that the fire was caused by a mosquito repellent... it is being investigated," he added. PTI PKD ACD