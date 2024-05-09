Bihar: Two brothers get death penalty in triple murder case

Sasaram (Bihar), May 9 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday sentenced two brothers to death in a nearly three-year-old triple murder case.

Advertisment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Indrajeet Singh handed down the death penalty to Sonal and Aman Singh, residents of Khudraon village, for their involvement in the July 2021 incident.

According to additional public prosecutor Sunil Kumar, the crime occurred when the brothers and their father, Ajay Singh, forcibly conducted agricultural activities on the land of Vijay Singh and his sons Deepak and Rakesh.

"Vijay Singh and his sons - Deepak and Rakesh - opposed this, leading to a fatal altercation where all three were beaten to death by Ajay Singh and his sons. Shakuntala Devi, Vijay Singh's wife, filed an FIR against the accused. The court, based on evidence and witness testimonies, pronounced death sentences for Sonal and Aman Singh, while Ajay Singh remains at large," Kumar said. PTI COR PKD MNB