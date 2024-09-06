Bihar: Two constables held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from motorcycle rider

Nawada (Bihar), Sep 6 (PTI) Three persons, including two constables, were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a motorcycle rider for not wearing a helmet in Bihar’s Nawada district, according to a police statement issued on Friday.

The two constables accepted the bribe through the bank account of a person who was also apprehended, it said.

According to the statement issued by the Nawada police, the two-wheeler rider on Thursday filed a complaint with the district police, alleging that the constables took Rs 10,000 bribe from him for not wearing the helmet.

"The accused constables asked him to pay the bribe online in the account of the third accused," the complainant claimed.

A case was registered on the basis of the complaint and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation by a senior police official, it was found that the accused public servants accepted the bribe, the statement added. PTI COR PKD BDC