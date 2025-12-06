Bihar: Two persons arrested for posing as CBI officers

Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Bihar's capital Patna for masquerading as CBI officers, police said.

The arrests were made near Patna airport on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sub-divisional Police Officer Sachivalay-1, Anu Kumari, said, "Patna Police have arrested two individuals near the airport and seized fake IDs of CBI from their possession, besides a motorcycle on which they had put the CBI logo." The arrested persons have been identified as Himanshu Kumar, who hails from Bihta area of Patna district, and Satyanand Kumar, who is from Shahpur area in the same district, she said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI SUK ACD