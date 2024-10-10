Bihar: Two policemen injured in liquor mafia attack in Katihar, 11 held

Katihar (Bihar), Oct10 (PTI) Two policemen were injured in Bihar's Katihar district after they were attacked by supporters of people allegedly involved in the illegal trade of liquor, officials said on Thursday.

The injured police constables Gulshan Kumar and Ritesh Kumar were posted with the 'Dial 112' wing of the district police.

The police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the incident, the officials said.

Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

According to a statement issued by the district police on Thursday, the incident took place on Tuesday (October 8) when constables Gulshan Kumar and Ritesh Kumar, acting on a tip-off, reached Bheria Rahika Gaushala area to arrest a person called Rajesh Kumar Chouhan.

There was specific information that Chouhan was indulging in illegal liquor trade in the area.

The moment both constables reached there on a police bike, Chouhan's supporters started pelting them with stones, the statement said.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, both injured constables managed to escape. Later, the mob damaged the police bike.

Both injured constables reached the nearest police station and they were immediately taken to the hospital.

Later, personnel of the local police station reached there and nabbed some people, it said.

So far, 11 people, including prime accused Chouhan, have been arrested by the police. Further investigation is on. The condition of both injured cops is out of danger, the statement added. PTI COR PKD SBN SBN