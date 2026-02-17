Bihar: Two teachers killed, 11 students injured as bus collides with truck in Rohtas

Sasaram, Feb 17 (PTI) Two teachers were killed and 11 students injured after their bus collided with a truck in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on the Ara-Mohania highway around 12.30 am.

"The students, along with their teachers, were travelling to Rajgir under the state government's educational excursion programme, Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana. At the time of the accident, the bus driver was trying to overtake the truck," SP Raushan Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Puneet Kumar Singh (38) of UP's Mirzapur district, and Sanjay Kumar Rai (45) of Kaimur district.

Both were posted at the Middle School, Barhauna, in Chainpur block of the district.

The SP said that the truck fled the scene after the accident, and a search is underway for it.

The injured students were taken to the Community Health Centre in Kochas and later referred to the Sasaram Sadar Hospital as their condition was reported to be critical, he said.

A total of seven teachers, 36 students and one guardian were in the group, he added. PTI COR SUK SOM