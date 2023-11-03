Bihar: Two women killed, five injured in religious function

Saran (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) Two elderly women died and five others were injured during jostling at a religious congregation in Bihar's Saran district on Friday, a senior official said.

The incident took place during Gayatri Yagya at Mastichak village in Dariyapur police station area around 6 am.

The deceased were identified as Ramkali Devi (65) and Parvati Devi (70), both residents of Aurangabad.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir told PTI, "Around 150 people, mostly women, were shoving and pushing at the yagyashala to perform rituals of hawana. In the melee, the two elderly women and some other devotees fell down. However, there was no stampede, we have examined CCTV footage." Two elderly women died in the incident and five others sustained injuries, he said, adding the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The two deceased had health-related problems, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR PKD ACD