Bihar: Union minister Nityanand Rai's relatives clash over tap water, one dead

Bhagalpur: A dispute over tap water led to a full-blown gun battle at a Bihar village on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two others — his mother and brother — seriously injured, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Jagatpur village in Naugachia police district adjoining Bhagalpur, where brother duo Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav exchanged fire.

According to Naugachia SP Prerna Kumar, "The brothers clashed over tap water. Their mother tried to intervene. Vishwajit died on the spot. Jayjit and his mother have been taken to a hospital. Further investigations are on".

According to villagers, the case was being treated as a high-profile one since the family was said to be closely related to senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai.