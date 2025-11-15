Bihar-UP bond like Ram-Sita, 'unbreakable and strong', says Adityanath

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A day after the NDA cruised to a landslide victory in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday likened the relationship between the two states to the “unbreakable and strong” bond between Lord Ram and Sita Mata.

Addressing a ‘Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas’ programme here, where he inaugurated and laid foundations for 432 projects worth Rs 548 crore, Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh and Bihar symbolise a shared culture, shared heritage, and shared resolve. Just like the sacred bond between Lord Ram and Janaki Mata (Sita), the relationship between the two states is unbreakable and strong.” By coming out to vote in record numbers, the people of Bihar have conveyed their continued trust in the double-engine NDA government for development, good governance, and stability, he said.

Policies of national interest and development are receiving strong public support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath added.

The chief minister also described Sonbhadra as the energy capital of Uttar Pradesh, marking a unique confluence of natural beauty and rich resources.

Adityanath's remarks came a day after the NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, sweeping 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly to deal a body blow to the RJD and its ally Congress.

The two main constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP and the JD-U, clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in the 101 seats they contested each.

While the BJP won 89 seats, up from its 2020 tally of 74, Nitish Kumar's JD-U bagged 85, nearly doubling its previous tally of 43.

The majority mark in Bihar is 122.

The seat tally of Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD fell steeply to 25 from 75 in 2020, while the Congress managed just six seats out of the 61 it contested, down from 19 in 2020.

According to BJP sources, Adityanath addressed 30 rallies and held one roadshow during his 10-day campaigning in Bihar, seeking support for 43 NDA candidates.

He highlighted the NDA's track record in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while criticising the Congress-RJD on issues of “Jungle Raj”, crime and corruption. PTI NAV ARI