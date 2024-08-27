Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha, Manan Kumar Mishra elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Patna, Aug 27 (PTI) Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Supreme Court lawyer Manan Kumar Mishra were on Tuesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and BJP leader Mishra were candidates of the ruling NDA.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, they were declared elected unopposed after the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers ended as there were no other candidates for the two seats.

Both of them met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the results were declared.

In a post on X, Kushwaha wrote, "After being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha today, I have once again got the opportunity to enter the prestigious Upper House of Parliament. I have got this opportunity to ensure that me and my party work tirelessly to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji and CM, Nitish Kumar Ji, to make the country a developed nation and Bihar a developed state." "On this occasion, it is my resolution that I will raise the voice of millions of exploited and deprived people of the state and the country in the Parliament. I am thankful to the PM, the CM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and BJP's national president JP Nadda Ji for providing me this opportunity. I am also thankful to my party workers and people of the state for this," he added.

Kushwaha had contested the Karakat Lok Sabha seat this time, which he had won for the NDA in 2014, but finished third behind Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML), who won, and Independent candidate Pawan Singh who was the runner-up.

The Rajya Sabha seats, for which the by-elections were held, became vacant after Vivek Thakur of the BJP and Misa Bharti of the RJD were elected to the Lok Sabha.