Bihar: Vaishali MP Veena Devi's son dies in road accident

Muzaffarpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Vaishali MP Veena Devi's son Rahul Raj died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by another vehicle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident happened near Saraiya, they said, adding that the vehicle which hit his two-wheeler was yet to be identified.

Police said they reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident and took Raj to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead.

"His body has been sent for the post-mortem and an investigation is underway," Deputy SP Kumar Chandan said.

Raj's father Dinesh Prasad Singh is a JD(U) MLC, while his mother is an MP from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).