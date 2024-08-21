Bihar: Vehicular traffic disrupted in some districts due to Bharat Bandh over SC-ST reservation

Muzaffarpur: Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday, as protestors put up blockades in support of the Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation.

In Jehanabad district, agitators clashed with security personnel when they tried to block movement of traffic on National Highway-83, police said.

“Five protestors were detained as they tried to disrupt traffic movement on NH-83 near Unta Chowk. They were later removed from the spot and normality was restored,” said Hulas Baitha, Sub-Inspector, Town police station.

In Madhepura and Muzaffarpur, too, protestors attempted to block movement of traffic at several places, but security forces promptly dispersed them, police said.

Meanwhile, recruitment exams were underway for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units in several districts on Wednesday. The state government had earlier instructed police to ensure the smooth transportation of aspirants to the test centres.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the INDIA bloc have extended their support to the bandh.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations have opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.