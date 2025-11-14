Bihar verdict mandate for good governance; will rid West Bengal of 'jungle raj' next: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the NDA win in Bihar as a vote for pro-people governance and vowed to throw out 'jungle raj' from West Bengal, saying the BJP's victory march will follow the flow of river Ganga from Bihar to Bengal.
Addressing a thanksgiving function at the BJP headquarters here, Modi also set sights on other poll-bound states, saying the massive victory in Bihar has infused fresh energy in party workers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal where elections are due next year.
"The victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP's triumph in Bengal. I want to assure the people of West Bengal that, with your support, the BJP will put an end to the jungle raj in the state as well," he said.
The prime minister greeted party workers at the BJP headquarters here by waving the 'gamchha', the ubiquitous long cotton scarf worn by most people in Bihar and other eastern states amid chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
As a symbolic gesture to connect with the people of Bihar on the occasion, PM Modi wore a 'gamchha' with Mithila painting on it and began his speech with chants of "Chhathi Maiyya ki Jai".
"The people of Bihar, with this massive victory and their unshakable confidence, have taken the state by storm ('garda uda diya')," said Modi in typical Bihar lingo.
He termed the victory in Bihar as a mandate for politics of good governance and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the contribution of all NDA leaders including Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha.
"If the people are re-electing the BJP-led NDA government, it signifies the establishment of a pro-people, pro-governance and pro-development agenda. This represents a new foundation in Indian politics," the prime minister said.
The BJP-led NDA was on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections with well over two-thirds majority in the 243-member House.
"Today's victory is the beginning of a new journey. The trust that Bihar has reposed in us has put greater responsibility on our shoulders," he said.
The prime minister assured the voters of Bihar that the state will progress at an even faster pace, new industries will be established and the youth will get jobs within the state.
"Investment will come to Bihar, and this investment will bring more jobs. Tourism will expand in Bihar, and people will see Bihar's new strength. Our pilgrimage sites, places of faith and historical heritage will be rejuvenated," he said.
The prime minister said the victory has given a new "M-Y -- Mahila and Youth" formula as the people had destroyed the "communal 'M-Y' formula of the jungle raj people".
"Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," Modi said.
This victory has strengthened people's confidence in the Election Commission, the prime minister said.
In an apparent reference to the Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) support base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Modi said in Bihar, some parties had formulated an "M-Y formula" but today's victory has given a new "positive M-Y -- Mahila and Youth" formula.
"Today, Bihar is among the states with a high youth population, and these youths belong to all religions and castes. Their wishes, aspirations and their dreams have destroyed the communal M-Y formula of the jungle raj people," Modi said in a swipe at the Opposition.
He said the Bihar polls have also shown that the voters, especially the young ones, take the purification of the electoral list seriously.
The youth of Bihar have also extended tremendous support to the revision of electoral rolls, he said.
Modi hailed the Election Commission for ensuring that elections take place smoothly and recalled how violence was the norm during the 'jungle raj', an apparent reference to RJD rule during the chief ministership of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.
His remarks come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" in state polls and accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.
Modi said with the new government, the NDA was now moving forward towards a golden journey of 25 years in Bihar.
"Bihar has ensured that the return of jungle raj will never happen again in this great land. Today's victory belongs to those sisters and daughters of Bihar who endured the terror of jungle raj during RJD's rule," he said.
The prime minister said the victory belonged to the youth of Bihar whose future was ruined due to the terror of Congress and those waving the red flag.
"Today's verdict is a mandate to the politics of development and rejection of the politics of nepotism," Modi said.
"When I used to speak about jungle raj and 'katta sarkar' (rule by country-made pistol), the RJD party raised no objections. However, it unsettled the Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that 'katta sarkar' will never return to Bihar," the prime minister said. PTI ASK SKU BJ SKU KSS KSS