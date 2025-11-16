Bihar verdict: Will discuss poll eve cash transfer with opposition leaders, says Sharad Pawar

Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will discuss the transfer of money into the accounts of women under a government scheme in Bihar ahead of the recent elections when he meets opposition leaders for the Parliament session.

His remarks came days after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the Bihar elections by decimating the Mahagatbandhan bloc.

"The poll outcome turned out different from our expectations; however, one has to accept the mandate of the people. Everyone saw that in Maharashtra and Bihar, schemes like Ladki Bahin and direct benefit transfers of Rs 10,000 to women were rolled out just before the polls. Such things were never witnessed earlier," Pawar told reporters in Solpaur.

He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which distributes money to a woman member of each family for setting up a business in Bihar.

Pawar said he had heard that money is distributed during local body elections, but a government providing Rs 10,000 directly to women ahead of the state elections is something new.

"If the deposition of Rs 10,000 was the reason behind the (NDA's victory in ) Bihar elections, then we need to think over it. The Parliament session is scheduled to start on December 1. During this period, we will discuss this issue by bringing together key opposition leaders and chalk out a response. At least, I am thinking in this direction," he said.

A day earlier, Pawar had wondered how the Election Commission allowed the distribution of funds during the poll process in Bihar. PTI COR NSK