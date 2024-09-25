Bihar: Veteran Gandhian Brajkishor Singh dies at 94

Motihari (East Champaran), Sep 25 (PTI) Veteran Gandhian and former Bihar minister Brajkishor Singh died in East Champaran district on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 94.

He breathed his last at a hospital in Motihari around 3 pm.

Singh was a minister in the Bihar government from 1982 to 1985.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of veteran Gandhian.

He also announced that the last rites of Singh will be performed with state honours, a statement issued by the chief minister office here said.

''The death of Singh is an irreparable loss to society. He did a lot of commendable work when he was Bihar's health minister," the CM in his message. PTI COR PKD ACD