Bihar victory paved way for BJP's win in Bengal, will end 'maha jungle raj' in state: Modi

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Comparing the erstwhile "lawlessness" in Bihar to the one "prevailing in West Bengal", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress, calling the situation here "maha jungle raj" and alleging that "corruption and nepotism of the ruling party" have prevented development in the state.

Addressing a massive gathering at Taherpur in Nadia district over the phone from Kolkata, Modi referred to the NDA's landslide victory in the recent Bihar elections, stating that the results in the neighbouring state will positively impact the party's fortunes in West Bengal.

"The election results in Bihar have opened up the doors for BJP's victory in West Bengal because, like I have said before, the Ganga flows into West Bengal through Bihar," the PM said.

Modi urged the people to provide a chance to the BJP in the 2026 assembly polls to form a "double engine government" in the state, a term used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Earlier in the day, dense fog at Taherpur prevented the prime minister's helicopter from landing at the makeshift helipad and forced him to return to the Kolkata airport, from where he addressed the crowd-in-waiting over a virtual audio mode.

"Let the TMC oppose me and the BJP as much as it wants, but I fail to understand why the ruling party is holding people to ransom, making them suffer and stopping West Bengal's progress," Modi said at the Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha, the fourth such meeting in the state this year.

The PM also claimed, "We will end TMC's 'maha jungle raj' in West Bengal where corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics are ruling the roost." Modi alleged that the culture of "cut money and commission" has stalled development in the state despite there being "no dearth of goodwill, planning and money" in store for the region, adding that welfare schemes worth thousands of crores are held up because of an "adverse state government".

"I want to go all out to usher development in West Bengal. Give the BJP a chance and bring a double-engine government here and witness how quickly we usher in development," Modi said, sounding his party's poll bugle for next year's state elections.

Claiming that the popular sentiment on West Bengal's grassroots was to "gain freedom from TMC's misrule", Modi said, "The lanes and alleys of the state are resonating with the slogan 'Banchte chai, BJP tai' (Need BJP to live)." The PM addressed the crowd at the strategic Ranaghat area -- a stronghold of Matuas, a Hindu migrant community from Bangladesh -- amid growing apprehensions of disenfranchisement amongst the group post the publication of the SIR draft rolls.

During his address, Modi invoked Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur, religious leaders and founders of the Matua sect, and hailed their contributions in the development of the community.

The PM greeted the crowd with 'Joy Nitai' slogan in acknowledgement of the 15th-century Bengali saint from the region and also stressed the contributions of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, another Bhakti saint and son of the soil, both of whom are worshipped by Matuas.

Referring to the infiltration issue, one of the BJP's dominating poll agendas in the state, Modi hit out at the Trinamool Congress, alleging that "infiltrators enjoy TMC's support and patronage in West Bengal".

"The TMC is opposing SIR to save infiltrators from getting identified. They have no love lost for the tortured refugees to whom we are trying to grant citizenship through the CAA. The TMC is spreading false narratives to scare them," Modi told the crowd at the Bangladesh-bordering district.

Speaking in the aftermath of the "Bankim da" controversy in Parliament, the PM reminisced about the creator of 'Vande Mataram', calling him "Rishi Bankim Babu", and reminded the crowd about the ongoing 150-year celebrations of the National Song.

The TMC countered the PM's allegations, claiming Modi's speech showed his "lack of concern" for the Matuas who have been facing uncertainties over deletion of names from the draft electoral rolls.

"The PM never uttered a single word to allay the anxieties of Matuas, who fear loss of voting rights in the current SIR atmosphere. We are deeply disappointed," said Mamata Bala Thakur, a TMC Rajya Sabha MP and a leader of the community.

The party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also claimed that Modi did not address the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. "Modi's speech lacked vision and responsibility," he claimed.

In the morning, three people died and three others were injured after being hit by a moving train amid dense fog while on their way to attend the PM's Nadia rally. The incident occurred between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations under the Sealdah-Krishnanagar section of Eastern Railway.

"My condolences are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Modi said during his virtual address.

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP from Nadia district, alleged that the BJP ignored the incident and went ahead with the rally.

At Taherpur, Governor C V Ananda Bose unveiled national highway projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in West Bengal with an aim to boost economic activities and tourism in the state. Bose officially launched the projects instead of the PM, who couldn't make it to the programme in person.