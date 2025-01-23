Bihar vigilance raids West Champaran education officer's premises, cash seized

Bettiah (Bihar), Jan 23 (PTI) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to Rajnikant Praveen, the district education officer (DEO) of West Champaran, over allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his income, officials said.

Raids were carried out in Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Patna, with a significant amount of unaccounted cash seized from his Bettiah residence. Officials used note-counting machines to tally the cash, which sources suggest exceeds Rs 1.5 crore.

Praveen, who has held postings as DEO in Bettiah, Darbhanga, and Madhubani, is under investigation for allegedly accumulating wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Sub-divisional police officer Vivek Deep said, "SVU officials are at Praveen’s residence in Bettiah for several hours, with adequate police forces deployed to assist the operation." PTI COR PKD MNB