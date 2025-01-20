Bihar: Visiting Rajasthan Assembly Speaker admitted to hospital after complaining of uneasiness

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is here to attend the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), was rushed to a city hospital in the early hours of Monday after he complained of uneasiness.

Devnani is better now and has expressed his willingness to go back to Rajasthan, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"The Rajasthan Assembly Speaker had complained of uneasiness in the morning after which he was immediately taken to a government hospital. He is fine now,” Yadav told reporters.

Arrangements are being made for Devnani to go back to Rajasthan, as per his wish, said Yadav.

The Bihar Assembly Speaker also ruled out the possibility of a cardiac arrest, as was reported in a section of the media.

During the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the two-day conference on the theme ‘75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values.’ PTI PKD RBT