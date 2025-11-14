Bihar voted for development again, says JD(U) leader Lalan Singh

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Friday said the Bihar mandate was an unequivocal endorsement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development pitch, asserting that voters had "stamped their trust on development once again".

"The people of Bihar have voted for development. That was the biggest issue, and the voters have once again put their seal on it," Singh told PTI Video, adding that the five-year mandate would further accelerate the state's growth trajectory.

Singh, better known in Bihar's political circles as Lalan Singh, said the Mahagathbandhan failed to resonate with the electorate.

"I had earlier said that those in the Mahagathbandhan will be seen nowhere when results are announced … but this is an election, and the people of Bihar have made their choice. They voted for development," he said.

The JD(U) leader underlined that NDA's performance reflected public approval of the governance partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Their combined work for Bihar has been appreciated by the people, who have given us a massive victory," he said. PTI PNT RG