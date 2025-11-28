Bihar voters responded to Oppn's allegations on SIR, says Meghwal

Indore, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a routine exercise of the Election Commission to purge electoral rolls, adding that voters in the recent Bihar assembly polls "responded to the opposition" on the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Meghwal also said the four new labour codes consolidate 29 labour-related Acts that were scattered and caused difficulties for workers as well as lawyers.

The new labour codes are a positive step by the Narendra Modi government to promote 'ease of doing business' and 'ease of living'," he asserted.

Responding to allegations from opposition parties regarding SIR, Meghwal said, "The Election Commission is an independent and impartial body. It always works to ensure the voter list remains clean. SIR was carried out even under Congress and other opposition governments." "After the SIR process was completed in Bihar, assembly elections took place recently. The voters of Bihar have already responded to the opposition. Yet the opposition keeps raising the issue of SIR," he added.

The minister said SIR is under way in 12 states and Union territories and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, so he would not offer detailed comments.

Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Constitution is under threat, Meghwal said, "It was Congress governments that distorted the Constitution the most and imposed Emergency (in 1975). How can Gandhi talk about the Constitution? Voters in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar have responded firmly to Gandhi on the issue," Meghwal said.

On the possibility of Parliament discussing the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the Winter Session, Meghwal said the Business Advisory Committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will decide in their November 30 meeting when the discussion will take place.

Earlier, addressing a symposium on 'Fundamental Duties: Direction for a New India', Meghwal said India's Constitution was among the best in the world.

"A sense of duty is embedded in the fundamental rights granted to citizens. Awareness of fundamental duties would help India progress," Meghwal said.

The symposium, organised by a group named Adhivakta Parishad, was also attended by Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva.