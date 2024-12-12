Bihar: Wagon of goods train derails at Jhajha station

Jamui, Dec 12 (PTI) One wagon of a goods train derailed at Jhajha railway station in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday, leading to disruption of services, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened when the goods train was entering the station, they said.

"The incident took place at 3.55 pm. The incident caused disruption of rail traffic in the up line. The restoration work was immediately started by the technical staff and it was restored by 8.15 pm," East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra said.

"Now, the movement of railway traffic on the route is normal. An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident," he added. PTI PKD SOM