Bihar: Wanted criminal nabbed after encounter with police

Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) A criminal, wanted in an extortion case, has been arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Patna's Janipur area, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Patna.

Speaking to reporters, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, said, "The accused was wanted by the police in connection with an extortion case of last month related to Janipur area." "As part of its investigation, police on Wednesday arrested one of his associates and based on information provided by him, security personnel reached the spot where Rakesh had gone late on Wednesday to extort a person," he added.

After spotting the police, the accused opened fire at the law enforcers, the SSP said.

"Police returned fire, and the accused sustained gunshot wounds on his leg," he added.

Rakesh was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is out of danger.

His statement will soon be recorded by the police. Further investigation is underway, the SSP added. PTI PKD ACD