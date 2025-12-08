Bihar was a glimpse, Bengal is up next: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj during Vande Mataram debate

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) BJP member Bansuri Swaraj on Monday said political violence was taking root in West Bengal but the state will soon be free of lawlessness as the torchbearers of saffron were marching ahead.

Participating in the discussion on 150 years of national song Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, Swaraj hailed Bengal as the birthplace of Vande Mataram and the sacred land that gave the slogan of swadeshi.

"But today, Bengal is in a very serious and precarious situation, because the ruling dispensation is throttling Vande Mataram and political violence is spreading its roots there," she said.

"I wish to assure this House that saffron is the colour of Shri Ram, saffron is the colour of revolution. I will tell the people of Bengal that they will soon be free of this lawlessness, because the preparations of victory are over and torchbearers of saffron are marching ahead," said Swaraj, the Lok Sabha member from New Delhi.

"Bihar was just a glimpse, West Bengal is up next (Bihar toh ek jhanki hai, Bengal abhi baaki hai)," the first-term BJP member said in response to remarks from the opposition that the debate on Vande Mataram was timed with elections in West Bengal next year.

Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring a discussion on Vande Mataram and "forcing those who do not sing the song to speak about it".

Independent member from Bihar Rajesh Ranjan disapproved of the debate on Vande Mataram, saying the government does not want to talk about economy, education, pollution and rupee but was discussing Vande Mataram after 150 years.

BJP member Sambit Patra said the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, cannot even understand the national song without the help of a dictionary. "This is the reason why he is absent from the House during such an important debate," he said.

TMC member Kalyan Banerjee criticised the BJP for linking the 'Vande Mataram' debate to attacks on past Congress leaders, saying the song unites everyone irrespective of faith and region; one umbrella, despite the diversity of the country.

National Conference member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said people should not be deprived of their rights to practice their own faith.

"This debate is taking place when people want employment, food, housing, potable water and the government wants to divert their attention from such basic issues," he charged.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government should not force Muslims to recite or chant Vande Mataram.

Citing freedom of speech, choice and expression, he said that it would be against the basic tenets of the Constitution if the BJP and the government insist on this.

Chandra Shekhar, the Lok Sabha member from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh, said Vande Mataram is the 'dil ki dhadkan' (heart beat) and should not be made a symbol of division. PTI SKU ACB RT RT