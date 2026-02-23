Bihar: Watchmen hold protest over honorarium hike, several injured during police baton charge

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Watchmen of the Bihar Police held a demonstration here on Monday, demanding a hike in their honorarium and service reforms, and breached the barricades, prompting the police to baton-charge them, a senior officer said.

Several 'chowkidars' (watchmen) were injured in the police action, she said.

'Chowkidars' of the Bihar Police held the protest at JP Golambar in the central part of Patna.

During the demonstration, the protesters breached the police barricades and tried to advance towards the Dak Bungalow crossing, another police officer said.

Talking to PTI, City SP (Central) Mamta Kalyani said, “The police had to resort to baton charge because the protestors were disrupting the law-and-order situation at the spot.” Several chowkidars were injured during the lathi charge, but none of the injuries is serious, she added. PTI SUK BDC