Bihar will play a pivotal role in positioning India as global food basket: Paswan

Patna, May 19 (PTI) Maintaining that the vision of a 'viksit Bihar' is inseparable from 'viksit Bharat', Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said the state's fertile land and entrepreneurial spirit will play a pivotal role in positioning India as a global food basket.

The Union Minister of Food Processing Industries said this while inaugurating the two-day 'International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM)' here.

This 'International Buyer Seller Meet' is not just a trade event, it is a turning point for rural prosperity, he said.

Reflecting on Bihar's rich civilisation, Paswan highlighted its historic leadership in shaping the nation.

"Being the land of Aryabhatta, Sita Mata, Chanakya, Lord Mahavira and Lord Buddha — Bihar has always shown the way. That same potential will now power the growth of food processing sector in the state. We envision Bihar's youth to become job creators, not job seekers. We will ensure every investor is fully facilitated by the government," said the union minister.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) in partnership with Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), and Government of Bihar, is organising the meet. The event aims to bring together key stakeholders from food and allied sectors to promote trade, strengthen exports, and unlock Bihar's agri-food potential.

Paswan stated that in the financial year 2024–25, the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries has sanctioned a record 10,270 loans worth Rs 624.42 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme to micro food processing units in Bihar—the highest for any state in the country.

He said that this is not a mere coincidence, but the result of the government's focused push to translate the vision of viksit Bihar into ground-level impact. It reflects both the ministry's resolve to strengthen rural enterprise and the resounding trust that Bihar's micro-entrepreneurs have placed in the policies of the government, Paswan added.

Drawing a parallel with the ancient glory of Nalanda, where scholars from across the world once came in pursuit of knowledge, he remarked that the newly announced National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Bihar will carry forward that legacy. "From being the land of wisdom to becoming a hub of innovation in food, Bihar is once again ready to lead," he said.

The Union minister also launched a strategic report titled "Strategies to Boost India's Makhana Exports", underscoring Bihar's leadership in this unique GI-tagged product.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted the role of the food processing industry in enhancing farmers income. He also informed the gathering about the launch of the Bihar Krishi App, a dedicated platform to provide farmers with essential support and information. The DyCM invited investors to positively consider the state as a promising and future-ready investment destination.

Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra said, "Bihar has the potential to become the growth engine of East India". He mentioned the presence of a Government of India-approved Mega Food Park at Muzaffarpur and encouraged investors to leverage Bihar's industrial infrastructure. He mentioned the state's investor-ready ecosystem and the proactive allotment of land within seven days through the Single Window Clearance System.

Significantly, 12 companies announced procurement commitments for rice, pulses, spices, fruits, vegetables, and makhana from Bihar, marking a breakthrough in long-term sourcing partnerships with countries.

Seventy international buyers representing 20 countries, including six global retail chains, alongside 50 domestic and 20 institutional buyers, are attending the meet.

The meet witnessed interest from global players like LuLu Group (UAE), SARTAJ (Japan), Datar & Sons (UAE) and Global Foods Trading (Germany), who are exploring large-scale procurement of rice, spices, makhana, and fruits from Bihar.

Companies such as Royal Golden Trading (UAE) and UVR Natural Foods (India) have also announced concrete sourcing plans, reaffirming Bihar's emergence as a trusted sourcing hub under the proactive efforts of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said the statement issued by the state Industries department. PTI PKD RG