Bihar will soon ban private practice of govt doctors: Nitish

Bettiah, Jan 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that private practice of government doctors will soon be banned in the state.

Addressing a gathering on the first day of the 'Samridhi Yatra' in West Champaran district, Kumar said his government will formulate a new policy for enhancing hospital infrastructure and attracting private investments in the healthcare sector.

"Facilities in government hospitals will also be enhanced further. The policy will also ban private practice by government doctors in the state," he said.

Kumar began the state-wide yatra from the remote West Champaran district after returning to power with a thumping majority in November. He was accompanied by Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and minister Dilip Jaiswal.

The CM launched projects worth Rs 182 crore in Bettiah during the yatra.

"The NDA government was formed in Bihar in November 2005, and since then, rule of law has prevailed in the state, and a lot of development works have been done. Right from the beginning, the government has been committed to development. Of course, special focus was given to improving the education and health sectors," he said.

Kumar said the state witnessed significant improvements in healthcare services over the last two decades.

"Free medicines and treatment were made available in government hospitals. Now, on average, 11,600 patients visit primary health centres in the state every month. Earlier, Bihar had only six medical colleges, and this number has now increased to 12. New medical colleges are being constructed in the remaining 27 districts as well," he said.

The CM said all sections of society have benefited from the development work undertaken by his government.

He said the state government has increased pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and widowed women, besides implementing 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

"In 2013, 35 per cent reservation was given to women in the state police force, making Bihar the state with the highest number of women police personnel in the country," he said.