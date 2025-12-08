Bihar: Woman, 3 of her relatives arrested for killing father-in-law in Patna

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) A woman and three of her relatives were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her father-in-law over a property dispute in Patna’s Punpun area, officials said.

The deceased, Ramesh Mahto (60), was a resident of Mohanpur Kau in Punpun block.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rani Kumari, her sister Poonam Devi, and two relatives — Gani Kumar and Arvind Mahto.

Parichay Kumar, SP (East), Patna, told reporters that Ramesh Mahto was found dead near the Mohanpur bridge in Punpun on December 3.

"Preliminary investigation found that he was strangled to death," he said.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mahto’s wife, the officer said.

Preliminary findings point to a property dispute as the motive behind the killing, the SP said.

"Investigations revealed that Rani Kumari hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her father-in-law. She later involved her sister and two other relatives to execute the plan. Rani Kumari’s husband was not present when the crime took place,” he added. PTI PKD MNB