Bihar: Two arrested in Gaya ambulance gang rape case

Gayaji: A woman in Bihar's Gayaji district alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said on Saturday.

Two persons, identified by the complainant who had appeared at a recruitment drive for home guards, have been arrested, they said.

"When the woman fainted, on July 24, she was rushed to the Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital at Gayaji in an ambulance. After she gained consciousness, she alleged that she was raped inside the vehicle," said SP (Town) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal.

"We thereafter detained the driver and a technician who were in the ambulance. The woman also identified them. Their reply was not satisfactory, so they were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita," he added.

Kaushal said the medical examination of the complainant has been conducted, and based on the findings of the reports, further action will be taken.