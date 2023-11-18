Bihar: Woman, daughter found dead with throats slit

Buxar (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old daughter were found dead with their throats slit in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Saturday.

The two bodies were found in their residence in Ballapur village, Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, adding it appeared that they were "killed with a sharp weapon".

The deceased were identified as Anita Devi (29) and her daughter Soni Kumari.

"Investigators have recovered certain objects from the spot, which have been sent for forensic examination. The exact cause is not known. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," the SP said.

When the incident took place Anita’s husband, Babloo Yadav, was not present there as he had gone to Ara in Bhojpur, the officer said.

“Anita Devi’s father-in-law, Lala Yadav, told police that his other sons found them dead inside their room..and they immediately informed the police. We have recorded the statement of Yadav," Kumar added. PTI COR PKD BDC