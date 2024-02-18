Bihar: Woman, father, brother shot dead by father-in-law

Begusarai (Bihar), Feb 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her father and brother were shot dead allegedly by her father-in-law in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Bishnupur Ahuk village in Sahebpur Kamal police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Neelu Kumari (25), her father Umesh Yadav and brother Rajesh Yadav.

They were residents of Sreenagar area of Begusarai district.

Speaking to reporters, Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Deepak Kumar said, "The incident took place on Saturday evening when Umesh Yadav, along with his son and daughter, went to Neelu Kumari's in-laws' house. According to villagers, when her father-in-law saw them, he got furious and a scuffle broke out.

Neelu Kumari's father suddenly took out his gun and shot them dead at point-blank range, he said, adding all three of them died on the spot.

The accused has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Subodh Kumar Yadav, mukhiya of the village, told reporters that it was a case of 'pakadua shaadi' (forced marriage), in which men are abducted and married off to women against their will, and that was the reason Neelu Kumari's in-laws were not taking her to their home even after two years of marriage.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and further investigation is underway. PTI COR PKD ACD