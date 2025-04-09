Bihar woman held for fake robbery at own house

Motihari (Bihar), Apr 9 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly staging a fake robbery at her house in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Wednesday.

The police also recovered gold and silver jewellery from her possession.

The motive of the woman is still not clear and an investigation is on.

She lodged a complaint that her house in Barkagaon locality under the jurisdiction of Pakridayal police station was robbed on April 7 and robbers decamped with several pieces of jewellery, the district police said in a statement.

She also claimed that robbers left a letter at her house challenging the police to nab them.

Investigators found the letter in which the police were referred to as 'Mamu', a common slang used for the police in many states.

"The robbery turned out to be one orchestrated by the complainant herself and she was arrested on Tuesday, the statement said.

The letter was also written by the woman herself.

A police officer said they were trying to find out why the woman did this. PTI PKD NN