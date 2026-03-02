Bihar: Woman held with arms, ammunition in Patna

Patna, Mar 2 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a woman on charges of illegally possessing arms and ammunition from Mehandiganj area of Bihar’s Patna, officials said.

A revolver, two pistols, and 15 live cartridges were recovered from her possession, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at the premises of the woman in the Mehandiganj locality on Monday and recovered the arms and ammunition. She claimed these belonged to her late husband, but could not furnish required documents,” Parichay Kumar, SP (East), Patna, told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI PKD RBT