Bihar woman killed, son injured in group clash over construction of drain

Patna, Sep 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a group clash over construction of a small drain in a village on the outskirts of the Bihar capital Patna on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Chotki Math village under the jurisdiction of Dhanarua police station.

One group was opposing the construction of the drain, while the other one wanted it to be built at the earliest.

Stones were thrown at each other during the clash leadng to the death of Devkunwar Devi while her son Chote Lal suffered injuries.

"According to villagers, the incident took place when a dispute between two groups of the village over the construction of a nullah led to altercations. The verbal spat suddenly turned violent and people from both sides started throwing stones at each other," Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhanarua police station Lalit Vijay told PTI.

During the clash, a stone hit Devkunwar Devi on the head and she fell to the ground, the police officer said adding that she died in a hospital.

Her son was also admitted to the hospital where his condition is stable.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

Several people were detained, Vijay said. PTI PKD NN