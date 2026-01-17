Bihar: Woman murdered, body dumped outside parents’ house

Saran, Jan 17 (PTI) A married woman was allegedly killed and her body dumped outside her parents’ house in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday, police said.

Family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws over dowry.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed.

According to a statement issued by the Saran Police, the woman’s body was brought in a jeep and thrown outside her parents’ house in Hariharnath locality in the early hours of Saturday, after which the accused fled.

Police reached the spot on receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The jeep allegedly used to dump the body has been recovered, and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits, an officer said.

Locals alleged that the jeep belonged to a policeman, though there was no official confirmation on it. PTI PKD RBT