Bihar women panel to serve notice to Uttarakhand minister’s husband over remarks

Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) The Bihar State Women Commission (BSWC) on Friday said it will serve a notice to Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, for allegedly making controversial remarks about women of the eastern state.

A purported video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Sahu allegedly saying, "Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for Rs 20,000 to 25,000." Speaking at an event in Almora, Sahu also tells the audience, "Come with me, we'll get you married." PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to his comments, BSWC chairperson Apsara told reporters, "His comments are highly condemnable. This shows his mental bankruptcy. How can he make such a statement about women when his wife is already a minister in the Uttarakhand government ? He should publicly apologise for making such a comment. The BSWC has decided to send him a notice seeking his unconditional apology".

She added that Bihar has set an example in the social and economic empowerment of women.

"The state government has made every effort to protect women’s rights and improve their condition. The unprecedented increase in self-confidence and self-respect among the women of Bihar is a living example," she said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed Sahu for making this comments.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "BJP leaders are saying that after buying women's votes for Rs 10,000, now they will bring girls from Bihar for Rs 20-25,000. The BJP supporters have always harboured such a poisonous mindset towards Bihar and women". PTI PKD MNB