Bihar youth held for posting objectionable remarks against PM Modi and Hindu deities

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Sep 30 (PTI) Bihar Police has arrested a youth from Muzaffarpur district for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu deities on his social media account, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested youth has been identified as Mohammed Aqib, a resident of Dardha village, under the jurisdiction of Sakra police station, Muzaffarpur. He was arrested on Friday night, police said.

Amit Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-East), Muzaffarpur, said, "The accused had posted objectionable remarks against the PM and Hindu deities on his social media account. A case has been registered against him. Further action will be taken after his interrogation". PTI COR PKD -- MNB