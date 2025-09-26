Bihar's 75 lakh women receive Rs 10,000 each as PM launches entrepreneurial scheme ahead of polls

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The prime minister launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joining it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The PM said he was impressed by the vision of the scheme, under which at least one woman from every family will be a beneficiary.

Starting with an initial financial support of Rs 10,000, up to Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the beneficiaries depending on the success of their enterprise.

Asserting that the magnitude of the scheme is massive, the PM said that the women of Bihar can now open shops selling groceries, utensils, cosmetics, toys, and stationery.

They can also pursue livestock-related businesses such as cattle rearing and poultry farming, he said, adding that for these ventures, necessary training will be provided.

He noted that Bihar already has a robust network of self-help groups, with nearly 11 lakh groups actively functioning.

This means a well-established system is already in place, the PM said.

Noting that the central government has opened new sectors for women and daughters across the country, the prime minister highlighted that today, a large number of young women are joining the armed forces and police, and even flying fighter jets.

Affirming that addressing every hardship faced by citizens is the government's responsibility, Modi recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a scheme to provide free foodgrains was launched.

"Now, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, over 8.5 crore needy individuals in Bihar are receiving free ration... this has significantly improved lives," he said.

"A large portion of Bihar prefers Usna (parboiled) rice. Previously, mothers and sisters were provided with Arwa rice through government ration, and had to exchange it in the market for Usna rice -- often receiving only 10 kg of Usna rice for 20 kg of Arwa rice. The government has now started providing Usna rice directly through the ration system," he added.

Modi said that traditionally, property in India, be it a house, shop or land, was registered in the name of men.

However, with the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a new provision was introduced to ensure that mothers, sisters and daughters are also named as owners of homes, he said.

The PM said that over 50 lakh PM Awas homes have been constructed in Bihar, and in most of them, women are listed as co-owners.

The PM also virtually interacted with women, who had joined from different district headquarters in large numbers.

Interacting with Putul Devi, a small entrepreneur from Purnea district, who told PM that now she would expand her small sweet shop and would sell 'jalebi' and other popular sweets, the PM, took a veiled dig at opposition leaders and said, "You spoke about selling 'jalebi'... you must be aware of the fact that lot of politics was played on 'jalebi' in the country in the recent past." The PM was referring to the politics over 'jalebi' during the Haryana assembly polls last year.

Further, speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "The NDA government has been working for the overall development of the state. We are improving the conditions of women and empowering them. We have always worked in the interest of the people and will continue to work tirelessly for the development of the state. We stay focused on our work." PTI PKD ACD