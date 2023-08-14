Bihar's Bhagalpur will soon have its 'City Biodiversity Index'

Patna, Aug 14 (PTI) The Bihar government has decided to develop 'City Biodiversity Index' (CBI) for Bhagalpur, also known as the Singapore Index, by the end of this financial year, an official said.

Bhagalpur will be the first city in Bihar which will have its biodiversity index.

The Bihar State Biodiversity Board (BSBB) in its board meeting held on August 11 approved a proposal pertaining to the development of the City Biodiversity Index for Bhagalpur, because of its rich biodiversity, the official said.

The CBI, also known as the Singapore Index, is a unique index designed exclusively for monitoring and assessing biodiversity in urban areas. It includes 23 different biodiversity indicators, such as current conservation initiatives, government support, and schemes aimed at improving biodiversity. A total of 92 marks are allocated for the 23 indicators that make up the index.

"Bhagalpur, the first city in the state and 16th in the country, will have its CBI by the end of this financial year. The BSBB in its latest meeting approved this proposal. The CBI is a tool for monitoring and evaluating a city's performance and progress related to conserving and enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem services", BSBB Secretary, K Ganesh Kumar told PTI on Monday.

Very few cities in India have developed the CBI, he said, adding till now only 15 cities have developed CBI so far.

"With the development of the CBI, Bhagalpur city will be one of the pioneers in India and will be showcased on the global platform, as this is an internationally recognised index. In addition, the development of the CBI will also help to improve the score of Bhagalpur in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework.

"The results will also help Bhagalpur to improve the native biodiversity, ecosystem services, governance and management of biodiversity. This will in turn help to augment urban services, thereby improving the overall quality of life in the city”, said the BSSB secretary.

Bhagalpur’s Kadwa Diara floodplains area is the third-most-popular breeding centre for the greater adjutant stork, locally known as 'Garuda', in the world after Assam and Cambodia, he said.

"We are also preparing to produce a documentary on the bird Garuda with special emphasis on the role of local communities in protecting the species. Communities from Kadwa, Prasadnagar, Kahirpur, Ashramtola, Badritola, Borwatola, Panchgachiya panchayats and other nearby villages of Bhagalpur district will be covered under the documentary", Kumar said.

"City’s rich biodiversity like Garuda, Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary, Bhagalpuri silk, made from cocoons of Antheraea paphia silkworms, Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged 'Katarni rice' and Jardalu mango, etc. were sufficient ground for the decision to have its CBI", said the BSBB secretary.

Compiled information based on surveys done by researchers and experts, there are approximately 198 avifauna species recorded in the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary area, he said, adding out of these recorded species, several species are threatened and near threatened.

Important waterbirds seen in the region include the Falcated duck, Baikal Teal, and several others, Kumar added. PTI PKD RG