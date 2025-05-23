Bihar's Chanakya National Law University inks pact with Leicester University

Patna, May 23 (PTI) City-based Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Law School of Leicester University, UK, for admission of CNLU graduates into Leicester's LLM programme.

According to a statement by the CNLU, "The MoU was signed by Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of CNLU and Daniel Greco, Global Partnerships Manager, Global Operations, Future Students Office, University of Leicester. Prof. Mustafa expressed the hope that the CNLU will soon enter into similar understandings with other foreign Universities, which will pave the way for the admission of CNLU graduates in the leading foreign universities".

"Such collaborations will foster joint research efforts and help build lasting academic relationships," the statement added.

Under the agreement, CNLU students admitted to the LLM programme at Leicester will receive a 30 per cent fee concession, it said.

Additionally, CNLU will offer scholarships to support economically weaker students.

Mustafa noted that with the Supreme Court reviving the "three-year rule" for eligibility to appear in Judicial Services exams, CNLU is now focusing on opening new academic and professional avenues for its students.

"Higher education abroad is one such avenue. Another significant initiative is the establishment of a Civil Services Academy at CNLU, which will provide personalised coaching for civil services aspirants," the statement added. PTI PKD MNB