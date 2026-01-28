Bihar's Danapur-Bihta elevated road will be completed by June 2027: NHAI

Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) The NHAI on Wednesday said the 25-km Danapur-Bihta elevated road will be completed by June 2027.

Billed as the 'longest elevated highway project in the country', it was earlier scheduled to be completed by September 2026.

Talking to reporters here, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Arvind Kumar said, "We have completed 45 per cent of work, and are trying to complete the remaining 55 per cent by June 2027." The Rs 1,969-crore project is being constructed by infrastructure firm Ceigall, Kumar informed.

"The elevated road is a critical component of the larger Patna-Buxar project, which serves as a vital link to Bihar's western boundary. While four-lane roads from Koelwar to Buxar are already completed, this specific stretch remains the most challenging missing link," he said.

Asserting that the project is designed to handle high-traffic volume, Kumar said near Danapur railway station, four dedicated ramps have been provided to ensure smooth vehicular movement from Saguna Mor and other directions.

He added that once completed, the corridor will provide connectivity to IIT Bihta, NIT Bihta, and the upcoming Bihta airport.

"Structural integrity is our priority. We have a four-member technical team from Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a government agency which performs external technical audits on a day-to-day basis. The contractor has also engaged an internal audit firm to ensure immediate resolution of any technical findings," Kumar said.