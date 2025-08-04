Bihar's draft electoral rolls: EC acting on directions of BJP-led NDA, alleges Cong leader

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of "acting on the direction" of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and working to disenfranchise poor and marginalised communities through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Talking to reporters, Pranav Jha, senior Congress leader and communication in-charge at the Congress president’s office, alleged: "It's a fact that the EC intentionally deleted names of lakhs of genuine voters in Bihar, particularly from marginalised communities, on the direction of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre." The EC blatantly ignored suggestions of the Supreme Court pertaining to consideration of Aadhaar card as proof for voter registration during the exercise for the preparation of the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, he alleged.

"The EC bulldozed SC's suggestions for considering Aadhaar card as proof for voter registration. It also failed to give convincing reply or justification for not accepting the card as proof for voter registration," he added.

"It's a conspiracy of the EC to benefit the ruling parties in Bihar, especially the BJP and the JD(U)," he said, adding that the Congress will not allow this to happen.

"People of Bihar will not forgive the BJP-JD(U) combine government in the state for their attempt to strip a large number of genuine voters of their constitutional rights. The NDA will be thrown out in the coming Assembly polls in the state", he said.

The NDA government in Bihar and the EC are responsible for eroding constitutional rights of the people in the state, the Congress leader said.

"Despite the apex court suggestions, the EC is adamant. It appears that the Narendra Modi-led central government has no trust in the judiciary, nor in the Chief Justice of India. That is the reason the Union government removed the CJI from a three-member panel to select the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners", Jha claimed. PTI PKD MNB