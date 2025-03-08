New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Bihar's Anita Devi, a farmer-entrepreneur, took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day to share her journey of self-reliance and rural empowerment.

She narrated her story about how her venture has not only supported her family but also created livelihood opportunities for hundreds of women in her village.

"I have seen many struggles in life, but I always wanted to achieve something on my own. In 2016, I decided to take the path of self-employment and founded Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited," she posted from the PM's X account.

The resident of Anantpur village in Bihar's Nalanda district began mushroom cultivation after receiving training under the state government's JEEViKA project and the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). Today, her firm provides seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers, empowering women to achieve financial independence.

"The women working with me are not just earning a living but also gaining confidence and self-respect. Economic independence strengthens women's social status, and seeing them become self-reliant gives me the greatest satisfaction," Anita Devi said.

With the recent announcement of a Makhana Board, Anita is now exploring opportunities in makhana (fox nut) production, aiming to further expand rural entrepreneurship.

Her message to women across the country was clear: "If I could do it, so can you. With determination and hard work, no force in the world can stop you from achieving your goals." Prime Minister Modi, in his Women's Day message, reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he posted on X before handing over his account to the women achievers.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has taken such an initiative. In 2020, on Women's Day, he handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers, giving them a global platform to inspire others.