Bihar's fiscal condition, CM's deteriorating health matters of concern, claims Congress

Patna, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday called for a change in government in Bihar, claiming that the fiscal condition of the state after the 20-year NDA rule and the "deteriorating" health condition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are matters of concern.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress' media and publicity cell chairman Pawan Khera coined a slogan 'Sarkar Badlo, Bihar Badlo' (Change government, Change Bihar).

"The fiscal state of Bihar and the deteriorating health condition of the CM are matters of serious concern. We wish him well but the current state of Bihar raises serious questions. How safe is Bihar under the leadership of an unwell CM? His health was fine when he was with the Grand Alliance in Bihar. After joining hands with the BJP last year, his condition deteriorated," Khera claimed.

Kumar's health condition is a "matter of concern as he has no clue about what is happening in the state", the Congress leader alleged.

"His (CM's) signature might be misused by those who have vested interest," Khera added.

Emphasising the fiscal condition of the state, the Congress leader alleged that development and governance had "come to a standstill in Bihar and the state is going through turmoil".

"People are now looking towards Congress with hope. Bihar is the birthplace of 'Satyagraha' and revolutions. But today the people of Bihar have been forced to migrate. There is no dearth of talent among the youth here, but their talent is not being used," Khera alleged.

He also claimed that a CAG report has already stated that malnutrition is "increasing" among children in Bihar.

"There are no medicines in government hospitals in the state, and more than half of the hospitals in Bihar are short of staff and doctors," Khera alleged.

"Bihar needs to be changed, and for that, the current government needs to be removed. We are giving a new slogan today 'Sarkar Badlo, Bihar Badlo'. We will present a detailed X-ray of the Bihar government before the people. It will tell how the government failed," the Congress leader claimed.

He also claimed that the Congress has a clear vision for Bihar.

"There is a plan for the development of every section. We will present the solution to every problem," Khera said.

Asked about Congress' seat-sharing arrangements with the RJD in the coming assembly polls, he said, "A decision would be taken and communicated to all at an appropriate time. Wait for the right moment".

The state assembly polls are due later this year. PTI PKD BDC